Former councilmember Darlene Acosta unexpectedly died the same day her resignation from the city council of King City was effective on Feb. 14. Acosta submitted her resignation in early February citing health reasons.
Acosta was 73. Born in Modesto, she spent her life in South County in Greenfield, King City and San Ardo. She was elected the city council in 2014 and was reelected for he third term Nov. 8, 2022.
“I have considered it an extreme privilege to serve our community as a member of our City Council. I would like to express my deepest appreciation to all the Council, City staff and constituents for your support, friendship, professionalism, and great work to make King City a better place for everyone. It has meant so much to me to be a part of it,” Acosta said in her resignation letter.
Supervisor Chris Lopez, recognized Acosta’s legacy and her advocacy to bring more services in South County on Feb. 28, during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting. “She lived it, for so many years, fighting for South County," Lopez said. "She was an incredible leader in our communities.”
King City city council discussed Acosta’s resignation on Feb. 14, and Mayor Mike LeBarre shared a proclamation for her service.
“Darlene Acosta was a cherished member of our community, she lived her life helping others and those in need, she touched the lives of so many in King City and South Monterey County, she will be greatly missed. The City mourns her loss and extends our condolences to her family and friends,” Lebarre said.
Acosta was a champion for youth programs and services. She served on Cities 4 Peace, a world-wide initiative that promotes peace, and the Plan to End Youth Violence Community Task Force. Before moving to King City, Acosta was a city councilmber in Grienfield from 1989 to 1994.
Her funeral was on Feb. 27 at the Covenant Christian Fellowship Church in King City and was followed by a celebration of life at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds.
On Feb. 21, the city started the application process to fill Acosta’s seat. People interested in the position must live in District 1. Applications are available at City Hall, 15300 SW 116th Ave, or on the city’s website. For more information about the application process, residents should contact Erica Sonne, King City’s city clerk, at 831-386-5971.
The council will appoint a city council member on March 22 at 6pm during a special council meeting.
