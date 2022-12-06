As Kate McKenna, executive officer of the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County, told the commission on Monday Dec. 5, “This [decision] will serve as a guide and a precedent for even bigger proposals LAFCO will be seeing in the future.
“As such, I believe this a watershed moment for our commissioners, and could have very serious consequences to our LAFCO in terms of upholding our laws, practices and procedures. It is important to safeguard both our responsibilities, and achieving the city’s goals. And we believe our recommendations today provide that balance.”
The issue before the LAFCO board was whether to approve a sphere of influence expansion, and concurrent annexation, of 654 acres of agricultural land to the city’s north largely owned by developer and businessman Nader Agha. Attached to those acres is a proposed development from Agha, called Miramonte, that could include up to 2,392 housing units and a projected population of 9,712.
LAFCO staff’s summary of an annexation of that size noted the proposed annexation would increase the city’s property by about 44 percent, and over time, its population by over 50 percent. LAFCO staff’s report outlined concerns about how it wasn’t clear if the financing of the proposed future development would sufficiently pay for infrastructure or services, and not impact current residents. It also outlined concerns about meeting state-mandated affordable housing targets and lack of clarity about agricultural mitigations that are required when reclaiming ag land for housing.
As such, LAFCO staff recommended holding off on a vote on the annexation until January 2023 so that Soledad officials could work with developers to resolve LAFCO staff’s concerns. It also recommended the proposed scope of the annexation to 50 percent of the size, so that those concerns could be addressed on a smaller scale, and in fewer years.
But those concerns—outside of the agricultural mitigations—were not shared by the majority of the commissioners, and after public comment and commissioner deliberations that lasted for over two hours, the majority voted 6-1 to approve a resolution of intent to approve the full proposed annexation. In connection they directed LAFCO staff to return as soon as possible to the commissioners after having addressed the agricultural mitigation concerns, which largely consisted of ensuring that sufficient land had been identified to put into conservation easements, and expanding the buffer between neighborhoods and farmland from 160 to 200 feet.
Seaside Mayor Ian Ogelsby, the sole dissenting vote, expressed that, like LAFCO staff, he also wanted to see that concerns regarding affordable housing—and when it would be built—were addressed.
In his presentation, Soledad City Manager Brent Slama agreed with McKenna in that it was a “watershed moment,” and emphasized that the project—then called Miravalle III—was first proposed in 2005 and has undergone numerous revisions since that reduced its proposed size, and assured commissioners that “affordable housing will be built in every phase” of the project. (Critics of the proposal, including Soledad Mayor Anna Velasquez, have noted the lack of firm commitments in the proposal to fulfill the city’s affordable housing goals.)
Most members of the public who spoke expressed similar concerns about the lack of affordable housing commitments—and the lack for affordability of the proposed housing for existing residents—including several Spanish-speaking fieldworkers whose comments were translated into English after speaking. Four of them spoke via Zoom into a single device that was streaming the meeting in a church in Soledad. Mike Novo, who’s worked as a planner for more than 30 years in the county, also spoke and said that the lack of affordability of the proposed homes to local residents would essentially transform Soledad into a bedroom community.
But commissioner Chris Lopez, the county supervisor for District 3, which includes Soledad and all of South County, kicked off the discussion after public comment. He made immediately clear he felt housing decisions were exclusively a local issue that should be decided by Soledad City Council, not LAFCO. It was his motion—which veered from the staff recommendation—to pass a resolution of intent to ultimately approve the annexation.
Two alternate commissioners who did not have a vote at the meeting—Velasquez and District 4 County Supervisor Wendy Root-Askew—reiterated that LAFCO’s charge included ensuring “orderly development,” and that housing matters fall within that purview.
But those concerns weren’t shared by the voting majority, who after a few brief comments by other commissioners, passed Lopez’s motion, including the follow-up on agricultural mitigations, 6-1.
Many questions remain for how and when the project will ultimately be built, but at the very least, the blueprint for future development in Soledad has been drawn.
