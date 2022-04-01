A new hotel approved by Pacific Grove is set to be the largest on the Monterey Peninsula.
The city agreed to a deal with the international hospitality giant MythicDestination on April 1 to build a towering 16 story facility based on the growing trend of pickleball tourism. More than 50 lighted, outdoor pickleball courts will surround the hotel, and they will be available for guests 24 hours a day.
To be set in a neighborhood for a community feeling, the hotel will feature an outdoor stage for live performances, a sports bar, a bar with a large selection of whiskey and other spirits, a zip line to Lighthouse Avenue and parking for more than 2,000 vehicles.
“This is what the people of Pacific Grove have always wanted,” said a source close to the city council. “We are and have always been a YIMBY town.”
The acronym stands for Yes In My Back Yard. The source went on to say that the new hotel should attract other large tourist resorts.
With Monarch butterfly numbers rebounding, area environmental and conservation experts report there is no longer a need for a Monarch sanctuary. A multistory lodging would easily nestle into the vacant site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.