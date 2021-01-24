The public agency set up in 2018 to buy power on behalf to residents and businesses across Monterey County and its neighbors—known as Central Coast Community Energy or 3CE—has already managed to accomplish two of its main goals.
The agency has saved its customers $17.2 million compared to what they would have paid if Pacific Gas & Electric were still responsible for buying power for the area. 3CE has also been delivering on the climate front, easily beating state targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
A third major goal has proved far more challenging and that is to spur the construction of new renewable energy projects within 3CE’s service area of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Local power plants, whether by solar, wind or other renewable sources, would not help with climate change but would also boost the local economy by providing jobs in the construction and operation of new facilities.
The problem is that real estate on the Central Coast tends to be too expensive and so is connecting to the greater western power grid. Developers have proposed local energy projects, but every time, they have been outcompeted by faraway projects offering power for cheaper.
3CE is not giving up yet. On Jan. 19, the agency published a new request for proposals, specifically asking for large-scale local projects. What they want is either energy generation plants, like solar, wind or biofuel, or energy storage projects, akin to the massive battery array being built by PG&E and Tesla at Moss Landing. The deadline to submit a proposal is Feb. 17
This RFP is an effort to investigate the development of large scale, local renewable generation opportunities,” Tom Habashi, the CEO of 3CE, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to review the proposals because this opportunity carries so much potential in terms of local jobs, economic stimulation, and of course creating new renewable energy resources and generating clean electricity locally. The energy storage component could also become a big contributor to improved energy resiliency for the Central Coast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.