Now entering its 31st year, the Sea Otter Classic, widely considered the world's premier cycling festival, and which attracts thousands of pro and amateur cyclists from around the country and world, is teaming up with a new partner for that could make this year's event—which runs from Oct. 7-10 at Laguna Seca—even better.
It was announced this morning that Life Time, Inc., which designs, builds and operates athletic resorts across North America and also owns and produces athletic events, has added Sea Otter to its portfolio that includes other cycling events such as UNBOUND Gravel, Crusher in the Tushar and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB.
The acquisition leaves Sea Otter's leadership team intact, including co-founder and director Frank Yohannan, who in an Aug. 3 statement is bullish about the acquisition.
"Life Time and the Sea Otter Classic share a common belief in the power of bikes and their ability to change people’s lives," Yohannan said in the statement. "I also want to recognize and celebrate our athletes and bike-loving festival attendees whose passion and energy make our event what it is. I can confidently promise that, in partnership with Life Time, the Sea Otter Classic will continue to offer more of what our community now expects: steeper drops, higher jumps, tougher races and more rides."
And as one of Sea Otter's featured attractions is product expos that allow attendees to demo and check out the cycling industry's latest products, Life Time seems well positioned.
"With Life Time’s focus on iconic brands that deliver exceptional and unique opportunities," Life Time President Kimo Seymour said, "the Sea Otter Classic is a natural fit within our ecosystem, and we couldn’t be more proud to work with the Sea Otter Classic team to get even more people riding bikes."
