Salinas River intentional breach

Monterey County officials dispatched workers and equipment to the Salinas River Lagoon on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to intentionally breach the Salinas River at Monterey Bay to prevent flooding upstream during an expected atmospheric river storm coming Jan. 4-5.

 Monterey County

Safety and preparation are the keywords from public safety and emergency officials this week. Monterey County is expecting a large winter storm with high winds that could knock over trees and cause power outages over the next couple of days, as well as rainfall that could cause flooding.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, Jan. 4, to support response efforts to the storm that is sweeping the state. 

“This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response,” the governor’s office wrote.

In Monterey County, several emergency protocols have been put into place through the end of the week. The city of Salinas issued its own emergency declaration, and also urges residents to stay indoors, minimize travel, and avoid large puddles of water or downed power lines. The city’s libraries and recreation centers will be open for operation as temporary shelters. 

Evacuation warnings were put in place for the Pajaro community, preparing for possible flooding. Neighborhoods most at-risk for flooding are along the water, with evacuation orders issued on the Watsonville side of the Pajaro River as well. 

In Seaside, 13 firefighters—about double the usual—are scheduled to work the shift from Wednesday evening through Thursday, and have activated another fire engine. Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has brought in extra pumps in the event that neighborhoods flood, and have checked storm drains for lingering debris. 

Similar measures were taken in Carmel, with extra public safety officials on call and public works officials double-checking storm drains. A video on the city’s YouTube channel offers safety details. “We are preparing for the first major storm of the New Year,” City Administrator Chip Rerig says in the video. “We are ready.”

If power outages in Carmel last more than a few days, the city is expected to open up the Youth Center as a warming center. 

Pam Marino and David Schmalz contributed to this report.

