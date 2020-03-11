With zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monterey County as of March 11, the advice of health professionals remains to wash your hands, avoid handshakes, keep a distance from people who appear sick and to avoid touching your face.
It's that "keep a distance" part that has many event organizers canceling events.
The advice from Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno is not to cancel events unless guests are expected from outbreak hot spots like Italy or China, but that's what many event organizers are doing nonetheless.
"I and my health colleagues do have a suspicion that novel coronavirus will be in our community before we can detect it," Moreno said at a press conference about the pandemic on Wednesday.
On March 7, the California Department of Public Health issued guidance for mass gatherings encouraging event organizers to tell guests to follow the handwashing guidance, and stay home if they feel ill.
"As the COVID-19 situation is evolving, event organizers should create an emergency contingency plan for how to modify, cancel, or postpone their mass gathering or large community event if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in their community," the CDPH guidelines state.
"CDPH does not recommend cancelation of community events at this time if no COVID-19 cases exist within the community."
Yet a long list of event cancellations in Monterey County has already begun. Those events range from dozens to thousands of expected guests.
Some organizers have instead sent out guidance mirroring the CDPH's recommendations and are not canceling events, at least not yet.
Sunset Cultural Center and the Monterey Symphony have changed their refund policy. Per a statement March 11 from Sunset Cultural Center:
"It is our current understanding that the best prevention against COVID-19 remains to be within each individual's power to take personal health precautions. SCC has implemented our own precautionary measures, including increased daily disinfection of all public spaces, posting CDC preventative signage throughout our campus, adding antibacterial soaps in restrooms, and more, as we continue to serve the public and our community.
"SCC has, as of this moment, made no determination for a facility-wide closure. According to the California Department of Public Health, the health risk from COVID-19 to the general public remains low at this time. However, this is a quickly evolving situation and we are adjusting to new information daily."
From Golden Bough Theatre in Carmel, which remains open: "We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas, and we will be adding alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in our theatre lobbies. We encourage our participants and patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions."
This is a partial list of events that have been cancelled or postponed to date due to COVID-19, with originally scheduled dates noted:
- EG Conference at Sunset Center, cancelled (April 30-May 2)
- Sea Otter Classic at Laguna Seca, postponed to Oct. 1-4 (April 16-19)
- Pacific Grove Hootenanny sing-along, cancelled (March 14)
- International Conference of Shopping Centers, rescheduling (March 8-12)
- LinkedIn Corporation at Monterey Conference Center, cancelled (March 22-26)
- Corporation for Education Network Initiatives in California, cancelled (March 16-18)
- Gonzales Community Summit, postponed (March 7)
- Monterey Symphony cancelled all March events and concerts
- Monterey Threat Financing Forum at MIIS postponed until September (March 16-18)
- 60+ Variety Citrus Tasting and Talk, Monterey Bay, California Rare Fruit Growers, cancelled (March 15)
- Monterey County District 2 Town Hall, postponed to a date to be determined (March 16)
- Sundance in Salinas at CSUMB Salinas City Center, postponed until Oct. 1 (March 18)
- Be Part of the Solution by Dan Bertoldi at Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, cancelled (March 11)
- Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History's Night Owl Event, Prehistoric Party, postponed to June 6 (March 14)
- All upcoming events at Middlebury Institute of International Studies have been cancelled until the Fall Semester
- As of March 10, Carmel Foundation has cancelled all upcoming Wednesday night programs
