Starting Sep. 30, Monterey County residents will have another airline to choose from when flying to Burbank: In a July 29 statement, Avelo Airlines announced nonstop flights between Monterey Regional Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday and Sunday evenings, with one-way fares as low as $39 through Oct. 13.
“We are excited to welcome Avelo to Monterey as our new air service partner,” MRY Executive Director Michael La Pier said in a statement. “The Avelo model of affordability will help us reach another segment of our growing air service market and provide convenient access to the LA Basin for our travelers. We are confident the Monterey region will respond well to this new opportunity and look forward to welcoming new visitors from the LA area to our region and the wonderful communities that make up the Monterey Peninsula.”
Avelo will be flying 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route, which the statement touts as “one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the world,” with 60 seats that offer up to nine inches of extra legroom starting at $11.
“This new air service comes at a very advantageous time,” Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Rob O’Keefe said in the statement. “We’re seeing more travelers returning to the convenience of air travel and the greater Los Angeles area is a key feeder market.”
