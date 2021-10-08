Monterey Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for starting a fire in a Monterey duplex that displaced four residents on Oct. 6.
Crews arrived to the scene near the 600 block of Hoffman Avenue at approximately 7:07pm on Wednesday, Oct. 6, where heavy smoke was flames were coming from inside a duplex. The fire caused "significant damage to the interior" of one of the duplex units, according to a police report.
A follow-up investigation led police to arrest Cesar Perez, 28, of Monterey, for allegedly starting the fire. Perez was a resident of the duplex unit where the fire began. Police said he lit plastic and tissue paper on fire and then left it unattended. Perez's bail was set at $100,000.
Neighbors on the neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor posted that they were working on setting up a GoFundMe campaign for the displaced residents, however, nothing was posted on the site as of 6pm Oct. 8.
