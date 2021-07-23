MILPA, a Salinas-based social justice organization, is leading a march on July 24 asking for justice for Gerardo Martinez Chavez, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by Salinas Police on Friday July 16.
Police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor, who said Martinez was drunk and aiming a weapon at people, and asking for police help immediately. In a video taken by a police drone and released by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, Martinez is shown coming in and out of his home on the 100 block of Smith Street several times—on two of those occasions, he’s holding what appeared to be a handgun.
According to Martinez’ mom and neighbors, Martinez spoke Zapotec, an Indignous language from Mexico, and didn’t understand police commands issued in Spanish or English.
In a press release, MILPA says Martinez's death reminds them of Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza, who was the same age and was killed by Salinas PD in 2019 while in the throes of a mental health crisis. Like Martinez, the realistic-looking weapon she was wielding was also a BB gun.
MILPA is asking for police to implement better de-escalation techniques and promote the use of translators in encounters in which a citizen doesn’t understand English or Spanish to help prevent police shootings.
The march begins at 4pm, Saturday July 24 at La Paz Park, 567 Roosevelt St. in Salinas.
