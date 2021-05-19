On Tuesday, May 18, Marina City Council allocated $150,000 to repair fire and safety code violations at the popular skating rink Water City Sports Center. The Marina building was red-tagged last month and city officials said it won’t open to the public until the violations are corrected.
“Our priority is to ensure we have a building that is safe,” Mayor Bruce Delgado said in a press release. “We owe our community assurances that this is a facility that we must take care of—it is a gem, one of only two rinks operated by the Army still in use in the country.”
Community members from Marina, Monterey County and even neighboring counties agree Water City is an important asset for the city and they have shown their concerns at different meetings.
On Saturday, from noon-2pm, there will be a rally outside Water City.
“We are trying to show the city we need to have this rink here,” says David Hohmann, former Water City Roller Hockey manager.
Water City was also home of Whalers Youth Hockey that served over 100 kids. Hohmann says a group of supporters sent a letter last week to Layne Long, Marina's city manager, requesting to meet with him and his team to work on a plan to reopen as soon as possible. "We're presenting them a committee of people. Let us run the rink for you."
Hohmann said if the city gets rid of the rink people will have to travel to Santa Cruz or San Jose and residents from Monterey County won’t have a space to skate indoors.
Water City has been closed since last March when the shelter in place started in Monterey County. Water City Roller Hockey offered roller hockey tournaments, skate classes and youth soccer.
The facility was leased month-to-month by Water City Roller Hockey and according to the press release, that organization was in charge of maintaining the facilities. Marina repossessed the facilities after the vendor couldn’t make the necessary repairs.
Long says back in 2019, the city invested $45,000 to redesign the building but the plan didn’t include roller sports. Members of the community raised concerns this year about that proposal and the City Council requested Jeff Katz Architecture to include roller sports.
It’s estimated the upgrades will cost over $3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.