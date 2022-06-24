Robert Wellington was the city of Marina's first city attorney, starting in 1975 when the city incorporated. And he served for 47 years in that role, until now as he downsizes his workload.
Wellington and his legal partner William Rathie, in their firm Wellington & Rathie, decided last fall to resign from serving two of their busiest municipal clients, the city of Marina and Monterey One Water. They gave notice on Nov. 1, 2021 of their intent to step down four months later, on March 1.
M1W proceeded with a search for new legal representation and hired the firm Best Best & Krieger, effective March 1.
The city of Marina has yet to announce a request for proposals and do a city attorney search, more than six months later—and nearly three months after Wellignton & Rathie resigned, but have continued to stay on assisting. On Tuesday, June 21, Marina City Council voted 5-0 to approve a contract with an interim city attorney until they proceed with a search for a new full-time attorney.
Heidi Quinn of the firm Noland, Hamerly, Etienne & Hoss will serve at Marina's interim city attorney starting immediately. Her hourly rate is $395/hour.
Quinn lives in Marina, and also has extensive experience in municipal law, including 15 years as Pacific Grove's assistant city attorney.
Bidding farewell to Wellington after his extensive service on June 21, Marina City Manager Layne Long said, "You'll be missed."
Wellington & Rathie will continue to represent six smaller clients: Carmel Area Wastewater District; Pebble Beach Community Services District; Monterey Regional Waste Management District; the city of San Juan Bautista city; Santa Lucia Community Services District (in the Preserve); and the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Commission, which meets quarterly in San Luis Obispo in relation to the nuclear power plant there.
"Bob and I looked at our workload, and just for our own work-life balance, we decided we needed to cut back," Wellington says. "Of eight clients, we dropped our two biggest and busiest."
Marina has faced some particularly complex legal issues in recent years, in connection to ongoing development on the former Fort Ord and related to water.
