After five a half years on the job, the general manager of Marina Coast Water District has announced his resignation as he prepares to take the top management position at a water district in Southern California on Jan. 1, 2020.
Keith Van Der Maaten is heading to Laguna Beach County Water District in southern Orange County where his starting salary will be $272,000 on a three-year contract, according to the Oct. 19 agenda packet for the district’s board of directors. His 2019 salary at MCWD was $218,981.
In a press release, MCWD said Van Der Maaten took the job out of a long-standing desire to return with his family to Southern California where they previously lived.
Van Der Maaten’s legacy at MCWD includes the annexation of the Fort Ord community, which added several thousand residents to the district’s service area.
He also played a central role in the district’s efforts to protect its groundwater from the perceived threat of a proposed desalination facility. During Van Der Maaten’s tenure, MCWD’s board of directors has gone to court with California American Water, Monterey County, and others in a bid to block the drilling of intakes wells for the planned desalination plant. He also helped create form a groundwater sustainability agency and supported an electromagnetic survey of coastal aquifers by Stanford University.
“I have enjoyed immensely working at Marina Coast and believe it's been the greatest five and a half years of my career,” Van Der Maaten said in a statement. “The board is visionary and provides exemplary leadership, and the staff is hardworking and dedicated to serving our customers.”
MCWD will appoint an interim general manager and soon begin searching for Van Der Maaten’s replacement.
