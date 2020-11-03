It was only last year that the threat of a lawsuit pushed the city of Marina to switch from at-large elections to district elections. Ironically, the Voting Rights Act claim was that at-large elections create a lack of diversity, and diversity may be the very thing Marina is the most proud of.
But the city council history doesn’t lie. It has been predominantly white, despite Marina being the eighth-most diverse city in California.
The council voted 3-2 to finalize a district map on Dec. 3, 2019. Opposition to that map became a central piece of the campaign platforms for two new councilmembers-elect who appear poised for victory based on early results reported on Nov. 3: Kathy Biala in District 2 and Cristina Medina Dirksen in District 3.
Another change to campaigning in Marina adopted this year is campaign finance reform, with a $200 cap on individual contributions and PAC donations banned. The intention of the reform was to incentivize more people to run against incumbents. (Medina Dirksen and Biala were also frustrated by the fundraising restrictions.)
So in many ways, 2020 was a test run of Marina’s new policies and in many ways city council’s intentions came true. Biala is Japanese-American and Medina Dirksen is Latina.
Biala began to see benefits of a district election as she campaigned: “I only have to reach 2,700 voters instead of four times that number,” she says. “It helps people who are first time runners like Cristina and I.”
As of 10:15pm on Nov. 3 Biala is winning her city council seat handily, leading Marina’s District 2 race with 1,118 votes over challenger and first-time candidate Brad Imamura’s 443 votes. (Imamura also ran for a seat on Marina Coast Water District, and is currently losing.)
In District 3, Medina Dirksen leads the way with 646 votes, over two-term incumbent Gail Morton, who has 522 votes, and newcomer Les Martin, who has 379 votes.
“I love being an underdog,” Dirksen says. “People underestimate me because they don’t know me. It’s the best compliment because I’ve talked to everyone of my voters. I kind of appreciate that because that makes me work harder.”
With a chill crowd watching the presidential election and with the smell of french fries, wine and beer Dirksen celebrated the early results at the Marina watering hole English Ales, outside on the brewery’s patio. Her brother- and sister-in-law came down from Concord to surprise her. Around 30 of her family and friends stopped by to support her.
Dirksen maintains her opposition to the city’s map-drawing process for districts, and commits to redrawing the districts with more public input once 2020 Census data is tabulated.
“When the map was made, it was a ‘come to us’ model. I was at the Mexican market telling people about this—not as a candidate or councilmember, I was just being me,” she says. “That’s what they should have been doing.”
Marina voters also decided on two ballot measures, which both passed overwhelmingly. Measure Q would recertify the city’s urban growth boundary and Measure Z would update the city’s cannabis ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.