On Feb. 23, Marina City Council unanimously recommended new electoral districts for the next 10 years.
Residents submitted a total of 59 suggested maps, large for a city of Marina's size (officials say it is closer to a number the county would normally receive during a redistricting process); of those, 30 were up for consideration. Those were the proposals that met federal and state requirements such as having equal population density and keeping communities of interest together.
This is the second time Marina has drawn districts for four City Council seats (the mayor's position remains at-large). The first time was in 2019, after H. Frederick Seigenfeld, an attorney in Santa Barbara, threatened Marina with a lawsuit if the city didn’t switch from at-large to district elections. In less than 90 days the city adopted its first district map. During the process, there was relatively little community engagement and the selected map favored incumbent council members in that each address was in a different district. Critics argued that it divided communities of interest.
The city returned to the process just three years later based on the results of the 2020 census, and the process was different, as Marina pushed for more community engagement. The process started in July of 2021 and for almost seven months the city held several hearing and community workshops to get residents involved in the process.
Most of the proposed eligible maps included distinct commercial areas, open spaces and a school within their boundaries.
The City Council unanimously recommended Map 109 for adoption. In the following documents, there is information about the characteristics each district has such as race, language spoken at home, age, eligibly to vote, and so on.
Since council members' addresses weren’t part of the mix, this map puts two current council members—Kathy Biala (currently in District 2) and Lisa Berkeley (currently in District 4) in the same district.
(District 4 became the new District 2, and vice versa—because the district number follows the incumbent, and Biala's term ends in two years.)
With this change, people living in The Dunes, Sea Heaven, Abrams Park and Preston Park will vote again in 2022 while those Central Marina won’t vote until 2024. If Berkeley wants to run for council again, she will have to wait until 2024 to do so.
“We didn’t focus on the sequencing, we focused on the map,” Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen says. She says council's main focus was on communities of interest and making districts more compact.
The selected map and ordinance will come back to the council on March 1 for approval. Districts 1 and 4 are up for election this year, and will use the new district boundaries.
New Map:
Old Map:
