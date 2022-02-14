The state's mask mandate for those vaccinated against Covid-19 will be downgraded to "strongly recommended" in public indoor spaces after tomorrow, Feb. 15, but the mandate will continue for everyone regardless of vaccination status inside California's schools for at least two more weeks, said Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency, in a virtual press briefing on Monday, Feb. 14.
State officials will spend those weeks monitoring Covid data and could make a new announcement on Feb. 28 regarding masking in schools, he said. That announcement could include a date when the mandate for schools and childcare facilities will move to a recommendation.
Overall the Covid data is encouraging, showing a downward trend in the number of cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, with scientific modeling showing that trend continuing. Ghaly said the improvements prompted the decision to move from a recommendation from a requirement for vaccinated people after the previously announced Feb. 15 end date.
Those who are unvaccinated still must wear masks indoors in public settings and everyone regardless of vaccination status must continue to be masked inside schools and childcare facilities, as well as health care settings, long-term care settings, jails and prisons.
With an array of children's artwork on the wall behind him, the pediatrician and father of four said the state was being cautious to prioritize safe in-person instruction. He said so far the approach to keeping students and staff safe resulted in less than 1 percent of school closures in California since in-person instruction resumed last fall.
Ghaly also emphasized that the masking mandate will expire as conditions improve. They're watching case rates, hospitalizations, vaccination rates and trends across the country and world.
"A science-decision approach entails constant evaluation of all these factors as well as their directionality, which is what California has been doing from the start," Ghaly said.
Increasing vaccination rates among eligible students, age 5 and up, will be a focus over the coming weeks, he said. In Monterey County, only 36 percent of eligible children ages 5-11, or 15,600 children, have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to Monterey County Health Department data. Those ages 12-17 have done much better: 84 percent have received at least one dose. For the entire county, including all eligible ages, the percentage is 83.
Ghaly emphasized that the vaccines are safe and effective. To register for an appointment go to MyTurn.ca.gov, or see montereycountyvaccines.com for weekly flyers showing vaccination site hours and locations by city or region within Monterey County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.