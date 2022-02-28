Starting Saturday, March 12, masks will be strongly recommendation in schools and childcare facilities just as they've been for public indoor spaces since Feb. 16, Gov. Gavin Newsom said today, Feb. 28, in a joint announcement with the governors of Oregon and Washington.
Mask wearing became a requirement in July 2021 to reopen in-person classes and to reduce the spread of the virus. Since then, vaccinations have become widely available for kids and teens. Today's announcement reflects a recent decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.
School districts are preparing for this transition. In an email sent to parents, Carmel Unified School District officials said mask wearing will be a personal choice. “Mask wearing is still strongly recommended by the state and is an option for every student or staff member who wishes to wear one at any time,” the email said.
The latest data shows that at least 83 percent of people age 5 and older have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The case rate is 29.7 per 100,000 residents and there are 34 hospitalizations as of today, according to state data.
Masks will be required in high transmission areas such as public transportation—including school buses—as well as shelters, healthcare and long-term facilities and correctional facilities.
“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release.
“Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward," he said.
Masks in schools will still be required until Friday, March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.