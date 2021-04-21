A mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for 8am-5pm Friday, April 23, inside the main gym at Hartnell College in Salinas. Natividad Hospital officials will be administering 1,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic is open to anyone age 18 and up, following the age range that is approved for receiving the Moderna vaccine.
To register for an appointment use this link: caprepmod.org/reg/4061501992.
The announcement comes after other clinics opened up this week in the county, as well as news that hundreds of appointments are now available to the public through the Salinas Valley Medical Clinic.
