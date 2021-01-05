The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for many parts of the northern California coast.
The high surf advisory warning, impacting areas between Marin and Monterey counties, was issued Sunday morning and remains in effect until 11pm Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“Large breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet are expected at west to northwest facing beaches, with 25 to nearly 30 feet possible at favored breakpoints,” according to the National Weather Service.
Weather officials advise that dangerous conditions are present along the coast, with currents capable of “sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water.”
The National Weather Service advises inexperienced swimmers to remain out of the water, fishermen to avoid fishing from rocks or jetties and people walking along a beach to never turn their back to the ocean. For experienced surfers, the large waves presented an invitation to get in the water.
