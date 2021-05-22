Known as the Mayor of Alvarado Street, Mike Marotta will have a permanent view of Monterey's busy thoroughfare come September when the city is set to unveil a memorial statue of Marotta.
The statue, which will feature a slightly larger than life-sized Marotta sitting on a bench playing his accordion, will be placed in front of Plume's Coffee House at the corner of Alvarado and Franklin streets. The statue will be done by Carmel-based sculptor Steven Whyte, who is renowned for projects across the country including the nine-person statue on Cannery Row celebrating characters from the John Steinbeck novel of the same name.
Marotta, remembered as a larger-than-life fixture in Monterey, died on Nov. 17, 2019. Discussions over a memorial statue began soon after but were delayed by the pandemic. The construction and maintenance of the statue will be financed through the fundraising efforts of a local Mike Marotta Sr. Sculptural Tribute Citizens Group.
Chris Shake, a local businessman and member of the committee, said Marotta's death was a solemn day for the city.
"When I think of people who are remembered and have made an impact in Monterey history, like John Steinbeck with his novels and Doc Ricketts, who revolutionized marine biology, Mr. Marotta is right there with them in our amazing Monterey history," Shake said during a May 4 Monterey City Council meeting.
