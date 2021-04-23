If you've been wanting the Covid-19 vaccine but found making an online appointment as a major hurdle, now is your chance. Montage Health will begin offering walk-in vaccinations to anyone who lives or works in Monterey County tomorrow, Saturday, April 24.
The vaccines are for first doses only. Walk-ins are subject to availability and appointments are recommended for a guaranteed vaccination. Use the state's MyTurn website to book.
Both reserved appointments and walk-ins will be available at the Montage Wellness Center at 2920 2nd Ave., Marina.
Here's the schedule for the upcoming week:
Saturday, April 24, 9am-noon (Moderna – ages 18 years and older)
Monday, April 26, 3-4pm (Pfizer – ages 16 years and older)
Tuesday, April 27, 1-3:30pm (Moderna – ages 18 years and older)
Wednesday, April 28, noon-8pm (Approximately first four hours will be Moderna, last four will be Pfizer; times depend on availability.)
Thursday, April 29, 9am-4pm (Pfizer – ages 16 years and older)
Additional walk-in days and hours will be added to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula website as more vaccine clinics are scheduled, at chomp.org/covidvaccine.
