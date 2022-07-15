Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales announced his retirement today, Friday, July 15. He will end his career in December on the same place he started: Monterey County.
Gonzales began a nearly four-decade career in the Ag Commissioner’s system in Monterey County as a temporary insect trapper. He was promoted several times until he became the chief deputy commissioner. In 2008 he became Ventura County’s commissioner and, ten years later, Gonzales returned to Monterey County as its agricultural commissioner. He replaced Eric Lauritzen who served in the position for almost two decades.
Gonzales is a son of migrant workers who started working in the fields when he was 14. He was a member of the United Farmworkers and participated in the demonstrations outside of the old Monterey County Jail where Cesar Chavez was incarcerated after he refused to call out the lettuce boycott.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to grow from being a farmworker to serving as Agricultural Commissioner,” Gonzales said in a statement. “My roots provided an invaluable perspective that played an essential role in all the work I have done as Commissioner.”
During his tenure, the crop and livestock report was distributed in English and Spanish to reach the Spanish population and especially farmworkers. He also implemented an industrial hemp pilot program and schools and pesticide regulation.
In 2020, when the region and the ag industry were whipped by the Covid-19 pandemic and wildfires, his office created an Advisory for Agricultural Worker Protection in partnership with local elected officials and industry organizations. He also oversaw dissemination of information in Spanish to make sure farmworkers knew what services were available to them and created a bilingual hotline where farmworkers could share with the commissioner’s office their concerns, complaints and questions.
Supervisor Luis Alejo said Gonzales was a successful commissioner and has set a high bar. “He knew how critical it was to help ensure a vibrant ag industry in our county, but also protecting our agricultural workforce. He set the bar of what an Ag Commissioner should be," Alejo said.
Gonzales will remain in his position until the end of the year. His last day is December 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.