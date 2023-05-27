The city of Monterey is gearing up to create a rental registry, a place to possibly record all rentals in the city and keep track of what rents are being charged, as well as rent increases and evictions. As an early step in the process, the city is inviting all renters, property owners and property managers to come to a "Rental Inventory Monterey (RIM)" Town Hall, 6-9pm, Tuesday, May 30, inside the Monterey Conference Center and streaming online.
The Monterey City Council voted 4-1 on April 18 to create the registry, which City Manager Hans Uslar said would take staff approximately 12-18 months to prepare.
On May 30, city staff will be looking to hear from participants about their ideas of what a registry might consist of. They also are gathering information on what current housing costs are and the extent of the rental housing shortage.
More information about the RIM project is available on the city's Have Your Say Monterey website, found here. To attend the town hall, either go in person to the Monterey Conference Center at 1 Portola Plaza, or join via Zoom, with this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.