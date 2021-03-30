After 13 months of the famous Jelly Cam in the virtual world during the Covid-19 pandemic, it's almost time to see the jellies in real life. The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced today, March 30, it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 15.
"We've missed welcoming our visitors to the Aquarium and have been looking forward to this day for too long," said Executive Director Julie Packard in a press release.
"Social media and our online experiences have allowed us to stay connected with people virtually, but we know that people are looking forward to reconnecting with favorite exhibits and animals in person," she said. "Everyone can expect an outstanding experience that puts the well-being of our guests, staff and volunteers front and center."
The Aquarium has had a reopening plan in place since last summer, when staff thought they would be able to open in July. But no sooner than they made that announcement ,Gov. Gavin Newsom said on July 6 that an "alarming spread" of Covid-19 required a further shutdown which included zoos and museums.
Over the course of the pandemic, the Aquarium executed three rounds of layoffs totaling 243 employees, or 40 percent of its workforce. The Aquarium continued fundraising through the pandemic to make up for an estimated $55 million revenue loss. The cost of keeping the animals fed and healthy costs about $1 million a month.
They are now going to put their original safety plan into action, including requiring face coverings, social distancing, timed-entry tickets and one-way foot traffic through exhibits. Guests will not be allowed to reenter the Aquarium once they exit.
Initially the Aquarium will be open to members from May 1-14, "as a special thank you for their incredible support the help carry the Aquarium through this unprecedented closure," the press release states.
Admission for both members and the public will be by advance reservation only on the Aquarium's website. The number of people admitted will be limited by the current state guidelines. At first the Aquarium will only be open from 10am-5pm Thursdays through Mondays.
Reservations will become available at 9am on the following dates:
- April 26 for member reservations between May 1 and June 30
- May 5 for general admission tickets May 15-June 30
- June 1 for all reservations through July 15
- June 30 for all reservations through Sept. 6
