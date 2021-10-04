The county's biggest tourist attraction, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test from all visitors age 12 and up starting Monday, Nov. 1. Officials are also requiring that all staff and volunteers be vaccinated against the virus.
"This new safety policy will help the Aquarium continue to provide the safest experience possible for all of our visitors, staff and volunteers," the Aquarium said in an announcement on Sept. 30.
On Nov. 1, Aquarium employees will be checking for proof of vaccination from anyone age 12 and up, as well as valid identification from anyone age 18 and up.
In lieu of vaccination the Aquarium will also accept a negative test result from within 72 hours of the visit. It must include the name, date and type of test. Only lab-run PCR or rapid antigen tests will be accepted. At-home test results will not be considered.
As it has been doing since the Aquarium reopened on May 15, all guests must buy tickets ahead of time on the website. Everyone must wear masks inside.
Initially the Aquarium was only operating at 25 percent guest capacity of its average 9,000 visitors a day. By August it was operating at 75 percent capacity, according to David Rosenberg, vice president of guest experience. Although it could have opened up to full capacity earlier, Aquarium officials created the self-imposed limits for safety reasons.
