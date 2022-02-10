Monterey Bay FC Basuljevic

Frank Yallop is methodically building his brand new soccer club. After targeting goalkeepers and strikers, he is now adding defenders and midfielders to the Monterey Bay F.C. roster.

Earlier this week the squad announced the signing of midfielders Arun Basuljevic and James Murphy. Both were initially spotted by MLS sides and come to Monterey Bay with European experience.

Basuljevic is a product of the New York Red Bulls system who made 27 appearances with their USL Championship team in 2017 before traveling to Denmark and Sweden. The last two seasons he toiled for OKC Energy FC.

Yallop worked with Basuljevic during a stint with Fresno FC and was impressed with his attack-minded tendencies.

Murphy’s strength is in the holding role. He first played professionally with the English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in 2016 before joining MLS’ Los Angeles FC, where he was sent on load to Las Vegas Lights.

He spent the 2019-20 campaign with Arbroath in the Scottish Championship, making 22 appearances. Murphy comes to MBFC from Rio Grand Valley FC.

“I am super excited to be a part of something new,” Murphy said in a statement announcing his signing. “I know it’s going to be a big challenge for myself, all of the boys and the coaching staff.”

