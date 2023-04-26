Ray Beshoff beamed as he paced the VIP lounge behind the west goal at Cardinale Stadium on Tuesday night, visibly thrilled at what he had just witnessed. The soccer team that he brought to Monterey County over a year ago, Monterey Bay F.C., had just defeated the San Jose Earthquakes—a Major League Soccer club with vastly greater resources—in the U.S. Open Cup, a 110-year-old tournament open to professional, semi-pro and amateur teams across the country.
“Their lowest-paid player probably makes as much as our highest-paid player,” the MBFC owner observed, commending his team’s “historic” victory. For more than a quarter-century, the Earthquakes have been the dominant pro soccer club in Northern California, even building a devoted following in Monterey County and much of the Central Coast. Despite fielding a rotated team half-filled with players who would usually be on the bench, the Earthquakes remained heavy favorites against their second-division United Soccer League opponents.
But they came up against a cohesive Monterey Bay team featuring most of the core first-teamers who had helped the club win three of its previous four matches, and it showed on the pitch. The Union cut a determined side who executed head coach Frank Yallop’s game plan and refused to be outworked by their opponents. While San Jose had their chances, they couldn’t take advantage, whereas MBFC Christian Volesky seized his with aplomb—jumping on an error by Earthquakes defender Rodrigues and firing the Union to a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.
And that’s how it stayed until the referee blew the final whistle, sending Monterey Bay’s fledgling yet passionate fanbase into raptures and resigning the many Earthquakes fans in the stands to a sad trip home. The two fan bases had created a vibrant, back-and-forth atmosphere filled with chants and songs, and generated one of the better turnouts in Cardinale Stadium’s young history: a reported attendance of 4,010, only the fourth time that Monterey Bay has drawn more than 4,000 spectators to the roughly 6,000-seat stadium.
In a marketing email promoting the game, Monterey Bay had dubbed the contest as the “BIGGEST MATCH IN CLUB HISTORY!” in bold print. Not only was it the first time that the Union faced a first-division MLS side competitively (they’ve previously played San Jose in preseason friendlies), but the luck of the U.S. Open Cup draw paired them with the Earthquakes—if not a local “rival” given MBFC’s infancy and their separate divisions, then certainly a competitor for the hearts and wallets of Monterey County’s soccer fans.
San Jose has long made its presence felt in the area—particularly in Salinas and its surrounding Valley, where the Earthquakes have recruited young players and promoted themselves to the community through fan events like a season kickoff party at the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex this past February.
But the hope is that performances like Tuesday night’s win will convert more locals to the MBFC cause, luring more people to the games and establishing the Union as the Monterey Bay region’s club of choice. After the game, Volesky noted that he and his teammates had fed off the exuberance of those in the stands on their way to securing a victory.
“I felt we could have played for another 90 minutes just off their energy alone,” Volesky said. “Let’s try to fill this stadium every single game—give us the energy, and we promise we’ll work our tails off for every one of you guys.”
It was also a big night personally for Yallop. Monterey Bay’s veteran head coach and sporting director cemented himself as an Earthquakes legend in two separate stints leading the MLS team, during which they won two MLS Cups and an MLS Supporters’ Shield.
“I’ve got a lot of connections obviously with the Earthquakes and love them dearly, but it was fun to have this game,” Yallop said afterwards. “The Quakes brought a bunch of fans down, which is fantastic, and obviously our home fans really enjoyed the match…I think it was a great game of football.”
But Yallop saved his highest praise for his own players and the effort they gave to defeat their richer, more established opponents. His message to them before the game was simple: “I said don’t regret the night—just go for it, really enjoy the occasion and play our football.”
“I’ve got to really tip my hat to our guys [who] just dug deep and were just really desperate to win this game tonight, and I think it showed,” he added. “Every single player gave everything he got, and that’s all I asked.
With the victory over San Jose, Monterey Bay now advances to the round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup; the next round will be played May 9-10, with the opponent and venue to be determined via Thursday’s draw. For now, it’s back to league competition in the USL Championship, where the club will host Rio Grande Valley FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night.
