Monterey Bay FC, the latest expansion team to join the men’s professional United Soccer League, announced April 22 the club’s sporting director, Frank Yallop, will also serve as its inaugural head coach for the 2022 season.
Yallop is a soccer journeyman whose 40 years in the sport range from playing in the English Premiere League and coaching the Canadian National Team to winning two Major League Soccer championships as a coach for the San Jose Earthquakes, where he was twice named coach of the year. He has also coached MLS team LA Galaxy.
“I’ve been honored to be a part of some incredible clubs and win at the highest levels, but few of these experiences compare to what we are building in the Monterey region,” Yallop said in a press release. “The passion this community has for the world’s game is inspiring and humbling. I commit to build, and coach, a roster that reflects the community and its values, and hope to win their respect based both on our hard work and commitment to win a championship.”
In February, the USL announced the creation of Monterey Bay FC and that it would join its 31-team Championship League, along with Queensboro FC out of Queens, New York. Monterey’s professional soccer team will play on CSU Monterey Bay’s soccer field, which is undergoing renovations to expand the venue’s capacity to 6,000 seats. The team’s official colors will be announced this summer.
The club has also named Ramiro Corrales as assistant coach, according to the press release. Corrales played professionally in the U.S. for 16 years, including on the U.S. Men’s National Team. Yallop and Corrales’ paths have crossed before: Corrales played for Yallop on the San Jose Earthquakes.
