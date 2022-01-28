Chase Boone, Monterey Bay FC

Chase Boone found the back of the net a lot in college. Monterey Bay FC head coach Frank Yallop expects more of the same from the young striker in the upcoming USL Championship season.

“I’m looking forward to getting the best out of him on the pitch," Yallop said in a press statement announcing Boone’s signing.

At University of Redlands, Boone scored 34 goals and racked up 25 assists in 88 appearances. Twice he was awarded all-conference honors. His professional debut came in 2019 with Thisted FC, a Danish second division side.

Last year he made eight appearances with San Diego Loyal SC.

“Chase is new to the league but spent six quality months with San Diego,” Yallop noted. “Even with limited minutes, I felt he did well.”

Monterey Bay FC will begin its inaugural season in the USL Championship in March. The prospect of playing with an expansion team appeals to the newly signed player.

“As a player you look forward to opportunities like this and being a part of history,” Boone said.

Tags

