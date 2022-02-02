Head coach Frank Yallop has been on the offense lately, at least when it comes to player signings.
Liberian forward Seku Conneh and prolific veteran Christian Volesky, also a striker, have joined the Monterey Bay FC squad as the 2022 USL Championship season approaches.
“Seku is an exciting center forward,” said Yallop in a statement announcing the signings. Of Volesky, the coach noted that “He has versatility to his game and will be a big asset to us.”
Conneh has played professionally in Netherlands, Serbia and South Korea and appeared on Liberia’s international team. He also was a member of the 2020 Las Vegas USL squad helmed by Yallop.
“I’m very excited to be working with Frank again,” Conneh said in a press statement. “He is a great coach.”
Volesky has spent seven seasons at the USL Championship level after being selected by Portland in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. Playing for several sides, he had recorded 45 goals and 10 assists in 156 appearances.
He is also familiar with Yallop’s system.
“I’ve known coach Yallop since turning pro in 2015 and I look forward to working with him,” Volesky said.
