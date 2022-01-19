Monterey Bay FC signed a rising star to mind the net for the squad’s inaugural season.
The soccer team announced that two-time USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year Dallas Jaye has joined the Union after a successful run in the USL’s second tier. Jaye helped lead Greenville Triumph FC to the 2019 title in that team’s first season, keeping 13 clean sheets.
The next year he kept the opposition scoreless nine times, recording 32 saves in 16 games.
“Dallas has had extraordinary back-to-back seasons in USL League One,” Monterey Bay FC head coach Frank Yallop said in a statement announcing the signing. “He’s a seasoned player whose leadership and experience will be vital to Monterey Bay FC.”
Jaye has been playing professionally since 2016, when he joined FC Cincinnati following a standout college career that saw him named All-Big East Co-Goalkeeper of the Year at Xavier University.
Jaye has also made 20 appearances with the Guam national team.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural team,” Jaye said in a press statement. “I could not be more excited to get started.”
Jaye is a native of Danville, California. He began playing college soccer at the University of South Florida.
