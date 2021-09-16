Monterey Bay Football Club had the groundbreaking ceremony of its new home, the Cardinale Stadium on Sept. 16 at CSU Monterey Bay.
In addition to that, Monterey Bay F.C. also announced its multi-year partnership with Cardinale Auto Group, a local dealership. At the groundbreaking, Cardinale Auto Group President Joe Cardinale said he could envision the stadium after the season opens: "I see every seat filled," he said.
It's the second big announcement of sponsorship agreement with local organizations as the region's first pro soccer team gets off the ground.
The stadium will be shared-use facility. The place will get new seats and stands, locker rooms, FIFA-approved turf and 90-foot high poles with broadcast sports lighting for evening games. Monterey Bay F.C. has invested over $11 million to renovate it.
The games at Cardinale Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will be viewable in 55 countries. CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa said having national and international exposure will bring more attention to the university.
“This club is going to draw people from all over the region to the campus,” Ochoa says. “It will help connect the different amenities in the Monterey Bay region.”
Jake Edwards, president of the United Soccer League, says a team in Central California fits with the league’s goals. The USL has quadrupled in size in less than 10 years. In 2013 the league had only 10 teams and today it’s up to 42. “It's the number-one sport in the world and we hope to make it the number-one sport here," Edwards says.
The stadium is on track to be ready for the 2022 USL championship season.
