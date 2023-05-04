The Monterey City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday, May 2, for up to four possible retail cannabis locations within the city, which increases the previous idea of three locations—Alvarado Street, Lighthouse Avenue and the Cannery Row district—to include one on North Fremont Boulevard.
The vote also included the possibility of up to five cannabis-related events per year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds.
The lone "no" vote was from Councilmember Ed Smith, who has consistently argued against any retail cannabis in the city for years based on his background in law enforcement, as well as moral concerns. During the discussion on Tuesday night he said he was uncomfortable being the only "no" vote. "I still think it's wrong," he said.
The city staff will bring back an updated project description for council review at an upcoming meeting to be determined before having to undergo CEQA review. Once that review is completed, the council will be presented with an ordinance for possible approval, which may take until 2024.
