With reports of violence against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders on the rise, Monterey’s elected officials unanimously passed a resolution condemning anti-Asian hate crimes and renewing the city’s “commitment” to speak out against racial violence and protect those targeted in the attacks.
City Councilmember Tyller Williamson, who sponsored the resolution, said many might see the vote as “insignificant and only words on paper,” but said it’s important for a city with such strong Asian-American and Pacific Islander heritage to state clearly its position against “hate and bigotry.”
Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira, a first generation American of Vietnamese decent, said violence against AAPI communities have been on the city’s radar. He said he was disappointed in the reality of his mother, during a recent visit, asking whether it was safe for her to go to the Asian supermarket.
“Asian-Americans should not have to experience the fear of bigotry and violence when they’re doing routine activities like going to the grocery store,” Rojanasathira said.
According to a recent report from CSU Monterey Bay, hate crimes against Asians in the U.S. jumped by 145% between 2019 and 2020 as the coronavirus fueled anti-Asian sentiment. Jeff Uchida, chapter president of the local Japanese American Citizen League, the oldest Asian-American civil rights organization in the U.S., said a member of the organization was recently targeted in Monterey.
“It’s upsetting to see what’s going on throughout America,” Uchida sid.
The resolution received a unanimous vote from the Monterey City Council dais. Councilmember Ed Smith said the city “absolutely respects and loves all people.” Mayor Clyde Roberson said although the city is considered the Language Capital of the World and representation from myriad nationalities, the community still has its work cut out for them.
“I think about kids graduating school and where we promise them at graduation that the world is theirs and all they have to do is work hard,” Roberson said. “We have [to work] to guarantee that’s true because we know it’s not true. A lot depends on your station in life.”
