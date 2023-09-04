The Monterey City Council is slated to review and possibly approve a proposed rental registry on Tuesday night, which is sure to attract a healthy debate between renter advocates on one side and property owners and managers on the other.
The council already voted 4-1 on April 18, directing city staff to create the registry, with Councilmember Ed Smith voting no. On May 30 the staff invited people to a town hall to give their input. Over 60 percent of the people who attended identified themselves as property owners, managers and real estate agents. The comments staff heard that night were—no surprise—mainly against creating a registry.
If approved, the ordinance governing the registry would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. It would require landlords to submit information including how many units they own, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms of each unit, whether they are occupied or vacant and the current amount of rent collected. The city also wants to know if tenants receive housing vouchers or subsidies. The information must be submitted on an annual basis.
Information gathered would then be published in a publicly available database, excluding any private information that might identify renters.
Still to be determined is how much in fees landlords would have to pay per unit registered. Those fees woulld go toward covering the costs of the program, which are estimated to be approximately $400,000 per year. According to a staff report, the management, administration and maintenance of a registry would require two additional full-time staff members. They also estimated it costing an additional $100,000 in staff time to develop the program and confirm data before launching the registry.
Additional costs include specialized rental registry software with approximately $25,000 in start-up costs the first year plus a $30,000 annual subscription fee.
The registry discussion will come during the 7pm session of the council meeting on Sept. 5, which will be held both in person and virtually. The council chambers are at 580 Pacific St., Monterey. The agenda with instructions on how to participate via Zoom are here. The meeting is also available on the city’s YouTube channel.
Additional information about the rental registry can be found on Have Your Say Monterey.
