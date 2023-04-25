Doing nothing about high rents is not an option. That was the feeling among four of the five members of the Monterey City Council on April 18, as they tackled the toughest tenant issues: a lack of affordable rentals, rent increases and evictions.
After Councilmember Ed Smith argued for pumping the brakes on proposals to create a rental registry or pursue rent stabilization measures, the remaining councilmembers said the problems facing renters who live in 66 percent of the city's housing stock were too big to ignore.
"There has to be something done," said Councilmember Kim Barber. "Doing nothing is not a choice."
Councilmember Alan Haffa agreed. "There's a crisis happening and it's really impacting a lot of people," he said.
For the last couple of years the last city council has discussed the potential of a rental registry. But without enough votes, it never went beyond the discussion stage.
That changed after the November 2022 election, which saw former councilmember Tyller Williamson ascend to mayor and Barber win the District 1 seat. Councilmember Gino Garcia was appointed in December to fill the seat left by former councilmember Dan Albert Jr., who lost against Williamson.
On April 18, the new majority was able to push toward creation of a rental registry, voting 4-1 in favor of city staff working to create one. What a registry will specifically entail is still to be determined, but it will probably include gathering data from landlords about where their rentals are located, how many units they are renting and how much they are charging.
Consultant Nazanin Salehi of Goldfarb & Lipman said rental registries could also include when rents are raised, evictions and other data.
City Manager Hans Uslar estimated it would take the city 12-18 months to get a registry up and running. A staff report stated that it will cost the city approximately $100,000 in staff time, plus $25,000 to install registry software, with a $30,000 annual subscription fee. The annual cost of running the registry was estimated to be $400,000 a year. The costs would be covered by landlord fees.
The four councilmembers also agreed they wanted staff to bring back more information about rent stabilization measures.
Salehi reported that such measures are designed to limit the amount of rent increases a landlord charges above a base rent, established at the time a renter moves in.
A base rent also means the amount paid by renters at the time a city begins serious talks about approving a stabilization ordinance. In some cases it means rolling back rent increases that come during the time period between those talks beginning and implementation of the ordinance. It's designed to protect renters from gauging by landlords in anticipation of the new ordinance. Such rollbacks have been upheld in court, Salehi said.
Such an ordinance could also limit any fees or charges, how many rent increases may occur and their frequency. Other measures include creating a petition process for renters if they believe their rent is unlawful or in the case of landlords taking away services or failing to maintain properties.
The ordinance must provide landlords with a "fair rate of return" on their investment, Salehi said. Landlords could petition for rent increases over the limit, provided they can show an economic necessity.
Salehi said decisions on petitions could be made by a rental board created by the city, or by city staff.
A majority of people who spoke to the council that night were not in favor of the council taking action on either a rental registry or rent stabilization. Some said the new regulations and requirements would cause landlords to opt out of the rental market altogether, constricting the supply of rentals even further.
Many urged the council to improve the situation by increasing the overall number of housing units in the city.
Longtime rental advocate Esther Malkin called their arguments "scare tactics" and said it could take seven to eight years before any new housing is added, leaving renters unprotected in the meantime. "The two things have to be handled simultaneously," she said.
The council also considered the idea of imposing a vacancy tax on vacation homes that sit empty most of the time, but that idea didn't gain enough traction during the meeting. Haffa said he was doubtful that voters would pass it. He encouraged residents interested in such a tax—several speakers said they would favor one—to pursue putting a measure on the ballot.
