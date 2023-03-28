Pajaro residents who were flooded out of their homes and businesses due to winter storms will not have to worry about facing evictions, after the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 28, voted 5-0 for an eviction moratorium that runs through at least the end of August.
The moratorium is designed to protect renters, small businesses and mobile homeowners from evictions, although it does not relieve the obligation to pay all back rents. It also does not take away the right of landlords to collect past rents.
The moratorium is similar to moratoriums were enacted during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Renters must notify landlords they cannot pay because of the impacts of flooding, including layoffs, job losses or reductions in work hours.
It also requests financial institutions to pause any foreclosures against property owners or landlords impacted.
What the moratorium does not do is stop the eviction process and related notifications protected by state but can prevent the actual eviction during the time period covered.
A copy of the draft ordinance is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.