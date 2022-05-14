A draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court shows the court's intention to overturn the 1973 landmark abortion rights case, Roe v. Wade, and hand the decision-making authority on abortion to the states.
It does not hand decision-making authority to counties, but the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday, May 10, to approve a ceremonial resolution in support of reproductive freedom.
"While we may feel that our rights here in Monterey County and California are secure, this resolution makes it clear that we will not sit quietly while the rights of our neighbors across this country are stripped away," Supervisor Wendy Root Askew said.
A copy of the resolution will be provided to state and federal lawmakers who represent all or part of Monterey County.
"Safe and legal access to abortion care is fundamental to ensure that all women can achieve their full potential, to make informed decisions about their health," the resolution reads in part.
"Access to reproductive care is central to an individual’s ability to retain autonomy over their body, their choice to have children or not have children, and their ability to parent the children they have in safe and sustainable communities."
The resolution also discusses the county's strategic initiatives, which include promoting health and quality of life. Part of that is rooted in equity, and the disproportionate impact that shrinking abortion access is likely to have on people who already suffer disproportionate health impacts, known as health disparities.
"The county of Monterey recognizes that restrictions, bans, and limitations to reproductive healthcare disproportionately impacts the reproductive freedom of populations that already face barriers to accessing care including communities of color, people with low incomes, immigrants, and young people," the resolution reads. "A primary goal of the county of Monterey is to assure an adequate safety net and quality of life for all county residents."
You can read the full text of the resolution below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.