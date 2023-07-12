The deliberations about a new contract at Laguna Seca Recreation Area continue to go round and round.
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors struggled to reach unanimity on Tuesday, July 11, regarding a proposed concessionaire agreement with the nonprofit Friends of Laguna Seca to take over management of the park—which includes WeatherTech Raceway (naming rights the board approved extending, by a vote of 5-0 on June 13, for $1 million a year for five more years), campgrounds, trails and a shooting range.
Under the proposed contract, which has been in negotiation for months, Friends of Laguna Seca would start with a five-year concession agreement. If it invests at least $10 million into the track in five years, it could extend the contract by 25 years; if in that time Friends spends another $40 million, it could extend the contract again by 25 years, for a total of 55 years, lasting until 2078.
The county has long struggled with the high costs of capital improvements at Laguna Seca. "This is our best option to get out from under the obligation to the general fund," Supervisor Chris Lopez said on Tuesday.
Supervisors Luis Alejo and Mary Adams, whose District 5 includes the iconic track, echoed that sentiment. Adams was eager, however, to bring along two maybes on the board, supervisors Glenn Church and Wendy Root Askew.
"My hope is that we end up with a 5-0 vote," Adams said. Speaking to leaders from Friends of Laguna Seca, she said: "I hope you understand that we are in support of moving forward with Friends of Laguna Seca, and we hope this comes to fruition."
But Church indicated he intended to abstain from voting. "I find this the most difficult vote since I’ve bene on the board," he said. (He was sworn in in December of 2022; he noted that negotiations for this contract began before he joined the board.) "I don’t see a vote I can put for this, or against it…This is a project I want to see happen—I think it’s good for everybody—but I’m just not quite there."
He voiced concern about the length of the contract, up to 55 years, and whether future leadership would honor the intent. "My concern is 30 years from now, who’s go to be on this board, who’s go to be on Friends," he said. Friends leaders say a longer contract enables them to invest more in the track, providing them with certainty about longer-term operations there.
Askew asked specifically for a depreciation schedule to be publicly circulated before she could support the contract. "I am not comfortable voting until we have seen that document and our partners have seen that document," she said.
Instead of voting on the contract, the board voted 5-0 to revisit the issue next week when they meet on Tuesday, July 18. They also voted to send the draft agreement to the U.S. Department of Interior, which must sign off before a contract can take effect.
