Monterey County's indoor mask mandate is officially suspended as of tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 16, after Supervisor Mary Adams joined supervisors John Phillips and Chris Lopez in saying the trigger point for the mandate should rest on local Health Department data and not more restrictive Centers for Disease Control data.
Adams previously voted in favor of the mask ordinance back in September, along with Chair Wendy Root Askew and Supervisor Luis Alejo. The ordinance they approved stated that the mandate would be triggered if the CDC showed the county in the "substantial" or "high" levels for Covid-19 transmission.
Phillips and Lopez voted no, saying in part they felt uncomfortable going against Health Officer Edward Moreno who declined to order a mask mandate because Covid-19 case rates were declining.
At the time, the county was hovering below those levels, until the first week of November when the CDC showed the county in the "substantial" level. As a result, masks became required inside all public spaces across the county for at least 30 days, or until the Board of Supervisors rescinded the requirement.
Phillips asked that the matter be put on today's agenda after hearing complaints from dozens of people, some against the mask mandate, but also those who questioned why the county was using CDC data, which no one seemed to understand how it was collected or interpreted.
One proposal before the supervisors today was to switch from CDC data to local Monterey County Health Department data. County Administrative Officer Charles McKee told supervisors benefits included being able to ask questions about the data and even asking for specialized data sets.
As the supervisors began their comments in Tuesday's meeting, it was clear that Phillips and Lopez were remaining firm in their initial objection to the mask mandate. They argued to at least switch to local data, rather than the CDC. Root Askew and Alejo were not budging from keeping the ordinance as is.
When it came time for y Adams to speak, she veered off of her September vote. Saying she, too, had heard from dozens of constituents who were angry about the mandate and against using confusing CDC data, she argued they should use local data.
Then, acknowledging that she knew she was about to disappoint colleagues Root Askew and Alejo, she said they should suspend the mask requirement and come back at their Dec. 8 meeting to change the ordinance to be based on local data.
Root Askew, who had earlier argued passionately in favor of keeping the mask ordinance as is in order to keep businesses open and children in schools in the face of a possible winter Covid surge, asked Adams to keep the mask mandate in place until Dec. 8.
"It feels like I'm slapping you in the face, Wendy," said Adams, adding that wasn't her intent. She apologized to the chair, then said she could see no reason to extend.
Things got very testy, as Alejo accused Adams of flip-flopping, as well as "data shopping," to get the result the new majority wanted to not have a mask mandate. "The only time I use flip-flops is on my feet," Adams replied.
The vote was 3-2 in favor of suspending the mandate, effective immediately. The issue will come back to the board on Dec. 8 to consider switching to local data for use as a trigger for requiring masks.
Anyone on the Monterey County Board that does not have at least a masters in science or a PhD in medicine should not be declaring which data sets the county should follow; they should yield to the CDC as no one on the council is qualified to even step foot inside the CDC and they are definitely not qualified to say what data is, or is not, too "strict". These council members that are setting us up for a thanksgiving surge of cases should resign immediately and be publicly shamed for their poor judgement.
