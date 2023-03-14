An atmospheric river will continue to bring rain and gusty winds to Monterey County, but it’s expected to move through the region quicker than initially anticipated. Most of the heavy rain has moved on, though the bulk of the rain will shift south toward Big Sur for the remainder of the day on Tuesday, March 14, and into the evening.
There could be some light rain Wednesday morning, but otherwise, it’s expected to be clear into Thursday. The wind advisory for Monterey County will also end this evening at 11pm, but the flood warning will remain until further notice.
“Today is really the biggest impact for weather,” says Sean Miller, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The wind and rain will peak this afternoon, then slowly decrease into quieter weather for the remainder of the week.”
The main concern later this week will be the rising water levels in the county’s rivers. Flooding on the Salinas and Pajaro rivers have led to multiple road closures, as dispatched crews work to remove debris and fallen trees.
“Well have to wait and see, but rivers will likely continue flooding this week because they take longer to crest,” Miller says.
An evacuation warning is in place along parts of the Carmel River as well.
