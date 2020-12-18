Opening up today's Monterey County Covid-19 Daily Situation Report probably dropped a few jaws and caused some people to do a double take. The report showed the number of Covid-19 cases increased by 3,304 since yesterday, bringing the total in Monterey County since the start of the pandemic to 22,255 confirmed cases.
"Today's Covid numbers are startling and the highest single day of reported cases," the Monterey County Facebook page says, before stating that the huge jump comes from about half of the new reported cases coming from a backlog of state prison inmate cases and the other half from a backlog of general population cases.
The prison cases occurred over the last several weeks, according to Monterey County spokesperson Maia Carroll. "The Monterey County Health Department bulk processed the inmate population cases yesterday with assistance from the California Department of Public Health," she said in an emailed statement.
"The other half of cases included in today’s data refresh reflect a change in internal workflow processes and an extensive data cleaning process conducted yesterday, again with assistance from the California Department of Public Health," she said.
Monterey County has two state prison facilities located in Soledad, the Correctional Training Facility and Salinas Valley State Prison. CTF is experiencing a recent outbreak of new cases, 616 over the last 14 days, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CTF has the largest number of currently active cases among all state prison facilities, at 711. It's reported 1,756 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with six deaths. As of Dec. 16, the CDCR was reporting 4,278 inmates at CTF.
The first cases at CTF were confirmed publicly in early August. An anonymous employee there told the Weekly he suspected the cases were the result of a July 20 raid on inmates that included agents from outside of the prison. At that time SVSP had experienced three cases, all recovered.
SVSP currently has 90 active cases. It's had a cumulative 248 cases since the start of the pandemic, and one death. It has a smaller inmate population of 2,813.
The new cases from county residents occurred over the last several days, Carroll said. According to the county's Covid-19 data page there were 1,203 new case reports received on Dec. 15, which was the largest number reported in a single day. On Dec. 16, 874 new cases were reported, and on Dec. 17, four new cases. (The data is based on when test results are reported, not when patients first develop symptoms or become infected.)
Three deaths were reported since yesterday, bringing the total to 170. There are currently 151 Covid-19 patients in Monterey County's four hospitals, and 29 of those are ICU patients, as of yesterday, according to a state report. There are currently just over 9,800 active cases in the county.
This isn't the first time that Monterey County's Covid numbers took a jump due to backlogs in entering data. In July, the state's Covid-19 tracking system experienced a major glitch that led to several hundred positive cases going untallied until about a month later; that glitch meant county health officials lost the ability to contact trace older cases going back to about July 3.
