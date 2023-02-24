Monterey County authorities have finally tallied up the toll of the damage sustained from January’s storms and flooding, and the bill is steep: $336 million.
The nine-figure total reflects the initial results of a survey issued last month by the Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner's Office, in partnership with industry groups including the Monterey County Farm Bureau and the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California. It counts damages, current loss estimates and projected future losses compiled from more than 50 respondents across the county’s agricultural sector.
The survey recorded 15,705 damaged acres and just over $324 million worth of crop losses—with the most impacted crops including romaine lettuce, strawberries, wine grapes, celery, carrots, broccoli and garlic. Respondents also reported $9.6 million in damage to farm facilities and infrastructure. The majority of the impacted acreage is in southern Monterey County, which accounted for 63 percent of the damage, according to the survey.
The $336 million figure is likely a conservative estimate of the true toll, as the county continues to encourage more farmers and ranchers to participate in the survey and contribute information. It’s also well above initial estimates of $40 million to $50 million in damages, as forecast by the Farm Bureau in the wake of the storms.
“We want to know the full scope of these storm impacts and hope those who have not yet shared information will do so,” Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo said in a statement. “It is crucial to have a comprehensive assessment of the damage to support recovery efforts, including warranting state and federal aid.”
In total, Monterey County is home to more than 1,100 farms and nearly 367,00 crop acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent farm census. Total agricultural production was most recently valued at $4.1 billion, according to the 2021 Monterey County Crop and Livestock Report.
