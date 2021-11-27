Three Monterey County Free Libraries branches have a new device, a video magnifier to help elderly and visually impaired clients. The video magnifiers can help people to read not just books and materials in the library, but documents like bank statements. The video magnifiers “can work with anything, including three-dimensional objects,” says MCFL Director Hillary Theyer.
In addition to magnifying images and text, users can manipulate color and contrast to increase visibility. ”It can take black print on white paper and make it white on black,” Theyer says, noting this feature can help people with different visual needs. The best part is that neither internet nor technical knowledge is required to easily manipulate the video magnifiers to best serve the viewer.
This is just one piece of a multi-part project to help readers with visual or sensory disabilities (sight, hearing and touching). The magnifiers were purchased using part of a $50,000 MORE grant administered by the California State Library (the MORE grant is from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act).
The magnifiers are the first part of this project. “It’s the first public element in many to come, all reaching out to older adults with disabilities throughout the county,” Theyer says.
The library system's outreach is focused on elderly readers, Theyer says, because that demographic is growing in Monterey County. According to census daya, 14 percent of the county’s population is 65 or older.
“It’s very common for us to converge with an older person who would say, 'I used to loved to read but I had to stop because I can’t read the small print anymore,’” Theyer says.
Next up is becoming a hub for the State Library’s Braille Talking Book program, through which residents can get talking books and special players from the state library to their homes for free (a library card and normal check-outs aren’t necessary).
The MCFL system will also add a new audiobook format called Play Aways. The audiobooks are self-contained audio players with buttons that allow users to change the speed. (Neither Play Aways for the Braille Talking Book program require internet access.)
Theyer says they are hoping to set up some fairs in the spring for additional outreach so more people across the county can learn about these new services and how to use them.
If everything goes according to plan, the project will be completed by June. “We hope we can keep people reading and learning and engaging and enjoying the things they want,” Theyer says.
The video magnifiers are located at the Carmel Valley, Greenfield and Prunedale branches of Monterey County Free Libraries.
