For weeks it's felt like an impossible treasure hunt to find a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Monterey County, but now, with a an influx of vaccines coming through the state to the Monterey County Health Department and its partners and through federal partnership programs, there are as of today approximately 4,000 county appointments available.
An additional clinic was announced today by the city of Monterey.
There were originally 8,100 appointments that became available at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas where Natividad Medical Center is setting up a mass vaccination clinic just as thousands more people ages 16 and up became eligible for the vaccines on April 1. About half were spoken for over the weekend.
The appointments that are left are this Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. Sign up for April 10 here. Sign up for April 11 here. Make sure to scroll down on the righthand side of the appointment listings to see all available appointments.
Also today the city of Monterey announced that the Monterey Fire Department is hosting a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7, at the Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza. See the city's flyer here for more information.
