Monterey County is set to reopen its local assistance center for residents affected by the recent storms and flooding on Saturday, Jan. 28, at a new location in Salinas, county officials announced today.
The new center will be at the Monterey County Government Center at Schilling Place, located at 1441 Schilling Place in Salinas. The facility will be open from 9am-7pm, daily through Sunday, Feb. 5.
It will replace the previous local assistance center at Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building, which closed on Thursday. Over the course of six days from Jan. 21 through Jan. 26, the Spreckels location registered nearly 1,800 families for disaster assistance from local, state and federal government agencies as well as nonprofits.
The Salinas location “will have all the resources” that the county was providing in Spreckels, according to a Monterey County spokesperson. Government agencies on hand will include local bodies like Monterey County’s Health Department and Department of Social Services; state agencies including California’s Employment Development Department and Department of Food and Agriculture; and federal organizations like FEMA and the Small Business Administration. The American Red Cross will also have a presence.
As it did in Spreckels, Monterey-Salinas Transit will provide free shuttle buses to and from the Salinas center from Pajaro and San Ardo, two of the communities in the county most disrupted by floods and evacuations.
