Two separate juries spent two weeks deliberating in a 1996 murder case that has haunted the family of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who disappeared after a party on campus and was never located.
Long-awaited murder charges in Smart's disappearance were filed last year by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney against Paul Flores, and accessory to murder charges were filed against his father, Ruben Flores, who prosecutors said helped hide her body.
The case moved from San Luis Obispo County to Monterey County Superior Court after Paul Flores' attorney argued it would be impossible to get a fair and impartial jury locally, due to extensive media coverage and attention on the case over 25 years.
And finally, Smart's family received some closure on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Just after 1:30pm, both juries—who listened to the same testimony at trial, and then deliberated separately—reconvened in the courtroom to read off their verdicts.
First came Paul Flores' case: The jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. He expressed little emotion, as seen from a livestream that appeared in an overflow area of the courthouse. Deputies in the Monterey County Sheriff's Office handcuffed Flores and guided him out of the courtroom.
Judge Jennifer O'Keefe thanked the jury for their service in the lengthy trial, which lasted for about three months, and excused them.
After a brief recess, at about 2pm on Oct. 18, O'Keefe asked for the jury in Ruben Flores' case to read off their verdict: Not guilty.
Ruben Flores left the courtroom as a free man, and spoke to members of the media outside. He blamed his son's conviction on the media and negative publicity for his arrest. With his lawyer, Harold Mesick, by his side, Flores said he was happy with his verdict, but disappointed in the verdict for Paul.
“There has been a lot of bad stuff written that did me no favor, but everyone wants to hang somebody. I am glad it is over,” Ruben said.
In a press conference later Tuesday afternoon, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said, "After more than 26 years since her murder, our criminal and victim justice system has now finally delivered justice for Kristin.
"Today's guilty verdict provides some sense of justice for Kristin, the Smarts and for our community. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.