The Monterey County Office of Education board of trustees unanimously voted on Nov. 10 to appoint Annette Yee Steck to a vacant seat to the board. Yee Steck will represent Area 1, which includes New Monterey, Pacific Grove, Del Monte Forest, Carmel, Carmel Valley and Big Sur.
She will serve the remainder of late trustee Harvey Kuffner’s term. Kuffner died on Sept. 12 at age 90 from heart failure. After retiring to Carmel, Kuffner filled a variety of public service roles in addition to his years on MCOE, including the Monterey County Community Action Partnership, Monterey County Children's Council and First Five.
“Like Harvey, Annette is a recognized and esteemed leader in the trustee Area 1 community and has deep experience in school governance," Deneen Guss, County Superintendent of Schools, said in a press release. "She has dedicated her life to ensuring all students are well-prepared for their futures, and she has a true heart for public service.”
Yee Steck was one of the two candidates the board interviewed for this position. She has lived in Monterey County for over 30 years and resides in Carmel. Yee Steck was a Carmel Unified School District board member for 27 years. She is an instructor at the Masters in Governance Program from the California School Boards Association, and works as a financial adviser for California school districts.
“I have dedicated much of my life to achieve the goals of helping ensure that our students are optimally prepared for their future lives and careers, and that opportunity is equally available to all of the students in our schools,” Yee Steck said.
Yee Steck's will serve until the end of the term in November 2022. At that time, the seat will be open for election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.