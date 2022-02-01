The Monterey Office of Education received $496,440 in round 4 of the K-12 Strong Workforce Program Pathway Improvement Grant. The Bay Area Community College Consortium awarded the funds, meant to benefit students who are currently in or graduating from high school.
"We are so excited to be receiving these much-needed funds to be able to expand our program pathways that support our students in gaining valuable skills that will allow them to enter the workforce well prepared and in careers that provide a good wage and financial security," Deneen Guss, superintendent of schools for Monterey County, said in press release.
In 2021, career technical education—referred to as CTE by educators—was made a requirement for graduation for students enrolled in MCOE, which teaches about 1,700 students. There are different pathways students can choose from, such as aviation, business, building trades, and film production. The expansion will include an airframe mechanic pathway, aviation and teaching.
The grant is effective from Jan. 1 2021 to June of 2024. Students enrolled in the teaching pathway will be able to become teachers in four years and will earn a $17,000 stipend through the MCOE Tri-County Teacher Residency Program.
