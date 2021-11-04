The Monterey County of Education is accepting applications from community members to serve on the board of trustees to fill a vacancy created due to the death of former board member Harvey Kuffner, who served on the board for 25 years.
Kuffner died on Sept. 12 at age 90 from heart failure. After he retired to Carmel, Kuffner filled a variety of public service roles in addition to his years on MCOE, including the Monterey County Community Action Partnership, Monterey County Children's Council and First Five.
The new trustee will serve for the reminder of Kuffner’s term, which goes until November 2022. The vacancy is for Area 1, which includes New Monterey, Pacific Grove, Del Monte Forest, Carmel, Carmel Valley and Big Sur. To be appointed to the position, applicants have to be at least 18 years old, live within Area 1 and be a registered voter.
To get an application you can visit MCOE's website, or for more information or you can contact Teri James at 755-0301 or tjames@montereycoe.org.
The board will interview candidates in a public forum and appoint a new trustee at a board meeting on Wednesday Nov. 10 at 9am.
